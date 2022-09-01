Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 216,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $1.08 on Thursday, hitting $66.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,009. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.98.

