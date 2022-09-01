Scotiabank Raises Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target to C$78.00

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$72.11.

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$69.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of C$16.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$69.84. Metro has a 1-year low of C$59.14 and a 1-year high of C$73.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Metro’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

