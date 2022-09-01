Scry.info (DDD) Price Tops $0.0008

Scry.info (DDD) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. Scry.info has a market cap of $357,083.35 and $32,277.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8.

Scry.info Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

