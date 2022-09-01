Secret Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. In the last week, Secret has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market cap of $177.98 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00005443 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00222272 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004124 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008501 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004988 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.75 or 0.00428242 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is scrt.network. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.