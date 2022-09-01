Secured MoonRat Token (SMRAT) Trading 0.7% Higher This Week

Secured MoonRat Token (SMRAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Secured MoonRat Token has a market cap of $980,106.99 and $11,076.00 worth of Secured MoonRat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secured MoonRat Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Secured MoonRat Token has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,657.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.93 or 0.07835054 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00828278 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016047 BTC.
About Secured MoonRat Token
Secured MoonRat Token’s official Twitter account is @MoonRatFinance.
Buying and Selling Secured MoonRat Token
Receive News & Updates for Secured MoonRat Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secured MoonRat Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.