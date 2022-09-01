Seedify.fund (SFUND) Price Reaches $2.01 on Top Exchanges

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for $2.01 or 0.00010048 BTC on major exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market cap of $68.59 million and approximately $5.53 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 63.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00830303 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015642 BTC.
Seedify.fund Coin Profile
Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,202,988 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund.
Buying and Selling Seedify.fund
