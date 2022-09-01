Short Interest in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Declines By 7.2%

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Activity at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 1.2 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $32.45 on Thursday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

See Also

