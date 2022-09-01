Short Interest in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Declines By 7.2%

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
Insider Activity at Atlantic Union Bankshares
In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ AUB opened at $32.45 on Thursday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.07.
Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 31.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.
About Atlantic Union Bankshares
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.
See Also
