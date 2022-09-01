Short Interest in Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Declines By 10.9%

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 98,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $506,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,309,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 660,095 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 124,769 shares in the last quarter.

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ AVTX opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Avalo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avalo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.39. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 449.27% and a negative net margin of 1,896.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Avalo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics for patients with unmet clinical need in immunology, immuno-oncology, and rare genetic diseases. It develops AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as inflammatory bowel disease, including moderate to severe Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome.

