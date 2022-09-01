Short Interest in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Decreases By 13.4%

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the July 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 454,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Avient Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AVNT stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.47. Avient has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $61.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avient will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Avient Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Avient by 194.1% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 23,726 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avient by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Avient by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avient in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Avient by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.