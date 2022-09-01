Short Interest in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Decreases By 12.9%

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,120,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the July 31st total of 8,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at BARK

In other BARK news, Director Jim Mcginty acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David Kamenetzky bought 91,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $226,825.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 204,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,734.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jim Mcginty purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 222,996 shares of company stock valued at $447,596.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BARK

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BARK. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BARK by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in BARK during the 4th quarter valued at $547,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in BARK during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of BARK during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of BARK during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 32.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BARK Stock Performance

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on BARK from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of BARK stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,248,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.56. BARK has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $9.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. The stock has a market cap of $364.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.02.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $131.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.20 million. BARK had a negative return on equity of 40.45% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. As a group, analysts expect that BARK will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BARK

(Get Rating)

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

Featured Articles

