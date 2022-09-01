Short Interest in Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Increases By 12.5%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,750,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 13,110,000 shares. Approximately 17.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bird Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bird Global during the first quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bird Global during the first quarter worth $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Bird Global in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bird Global in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRDS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. 2,215,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,868. Bird Global has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bird Global ( NYSE:BRDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). Sell-side analysts forecast that Bird Global will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bird Global from $6.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Bird Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

