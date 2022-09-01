Short Interest in Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Increases By 12.5%

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDSGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,750,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 13,110,000 shares. Approximately 17.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bird Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bird Global during the first quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bird Global during the first quarter worth $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bird Global in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Bird Global in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bird Global in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Bird Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRDS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.42. 2,215,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,868. Bird Global has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $9.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.45.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). Sell-side analysts forecast that Bird Global will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Bird Global to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bird Global from $6.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Bird Global Company Profile

Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.

