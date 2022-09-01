Short Interest in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Drops By 13.8%

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the July 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 334,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded down $3.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.62. 6,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,986. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $108.70 and a 1-year high of $157.46.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 92.23%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

