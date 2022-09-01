Short Interest in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Grows By 7.0%

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CRH by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,943. CRH has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $54.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.

CRH Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.23.

CRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

CRH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.