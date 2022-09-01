Short Interest in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Grows By 7.0%

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRH. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CRH by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.
CRH Stock Performance
Shares of CRH traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,943. CRH has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $54.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.
CRH Increases Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CRH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
