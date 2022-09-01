Short Interest in D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Declines By 13.1%

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the July 31st total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in D and Z Media Acquisition by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 432,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 107,751 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its stake in shares of D and Z Media Acquisition by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 74,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 44,822 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in D and Z Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DNZ remained flat at $9.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 50,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,118. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. D and Z Media Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $9.89.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

