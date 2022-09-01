Short Interest in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Increases By 7.3%

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 69,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of DTEA stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 28,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,623. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. DAVIDsTEA has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.85 million, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.71.

Get DAVIDsTEA alerts:

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 73.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on DAVIDsTEA in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.