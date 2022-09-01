Short Interest in Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Declines By 13.5%

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the July 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Enthusiast Gaming Stock Up 7.6 %

EGLX stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of -0.33. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $4.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enthusiast Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EGLX. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

