Short Interest in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Decreases By 13.0%

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the July 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 618,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Farmland Partners by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Shares of FPI stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,282. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03. Farmland Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $769.39 million, a PE ratio of 1,426.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

FPI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

See Also

