Short Interest in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Declines By 12.9%

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the July 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,799,114.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,219 shares of company stock worth $6,865,796. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after buying an additional 173,532 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,094,333,000 after buying an additional 68,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after buying an additional 89,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IT traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $288.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,397. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.67 and a 200-day moving average of $273.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

