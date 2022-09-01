Short Interest in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Declines By 12.9%

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the July 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 463,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total value of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.71, for a total transaction of $59,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $1,691,392.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,799,114.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,219 shares of company stock worth $6,865,796. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after buying an additional 173,532 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,273,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,094,333,000 after buying an additional 68,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $390,606,000 after buying an additional 89,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.
Gartner Price Performance
Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gartner (IT)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.