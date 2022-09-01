Short Interest in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Increases By 7.3%

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,680,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 9,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSBC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 525 ($6.34) to GBX 575 ($6.95) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $609.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 14,424 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 177,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in HSBC by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,442,000 after acquiring an additional 131,650 shares during the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HSBC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,385. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $122.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.51. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

