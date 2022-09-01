Short Interest in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Rises By 6.4%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,470,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the July 31st total of 38,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BEKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. HSBC raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

Get KE alerts:

Institutional Trading of KE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. H Capital V GP L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at $99,559,000. CoreView Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KE during the fourth quarter worth about $164,002,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in KE by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in KE by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,260,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,473,000 after acquiring an additional 417,003 shares during the period. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in KE in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

KE Stock Performance

BEKE traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.38. 344,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,048,286. KE has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.92 and a beta of -1.98.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. KE had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KE will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KE

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.