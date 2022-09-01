Short Interest in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Decreases By 11.7%

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the July 31st total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days. Currently, 15.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Insider Activity at MarineMax

In other MarineMax news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MarineMax news, Director Hilliard M. Eure sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $424,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MarineMax Trading Down 1.8 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HZO traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.28. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $688.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.21 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MarineMax will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

