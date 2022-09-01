Short Interest in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Rises By 7.2%

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the July 31st total of 8,210,000 shares. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.
EYE traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.09. 1,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,204. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $65.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.66.
National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 207.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 235,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 159,001 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at about $2,200,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1,232.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 83,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 77,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the second quarter valued at about $398,000.
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
