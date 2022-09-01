Short Interest in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Declines By 11.3%

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the July 31st total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 955,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,700.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 894,235 shares in the company, valued at $196,168,331.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $945,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Hershey by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:HSY traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,094. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Hershey has a twelve month low of $167.80 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hershey will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.