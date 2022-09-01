SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) EVP Sells $32,724.00 in Stock

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) EVP Rhett D. Jordan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,453.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SmartFinancial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.71. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.47 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

SmartFinancial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartFinancial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in SmartFinancial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of SmartFinancial to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

