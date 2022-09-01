Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.56)-($0.49) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.63). The company issued revenue guidance of $750-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.01 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.49 EPS.

Smartsheet Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,084,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,438. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average is $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.47. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.81.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,452.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $158,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,177 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at about $654,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,983,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,326,000 after purchasing an additional 82,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

