Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.16)-($0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $193-$194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.32 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMAR. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.82. 3,084,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,438. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The business had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

