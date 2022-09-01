Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.16)-($0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $193-$194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.32 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.49 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMAR. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Smartsheet Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.82. 3,084,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,780,438. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The business had revenue of $168.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $233,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,452.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

