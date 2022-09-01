SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX) Shares Down 1%

SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.48. Approximately 7,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 14,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.60.

SoFi Next 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.18.

