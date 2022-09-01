Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Spark Networks Stock Performance
LOV stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.06. Spark Networks has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.85.
Spark Networks Company Profile
