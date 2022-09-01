SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 330,894 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,209,247 shares.The stock last traded at $60.63 and had previously closed at $61.00.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

