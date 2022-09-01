Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.84

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and traded as high as $13.20. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 24,191 shares changing hands.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60.

Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

