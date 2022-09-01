Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.84

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and traded as high as $13.20. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.07, with a volume of 24,191 shares changing hands.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60.
Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%.
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
