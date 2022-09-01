ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $872,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $268.60. 21,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,652,162. The business has a fifty day moving average of $274.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $195.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

