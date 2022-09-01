ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 115 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,597,000 after purchasing an additional 340,301 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,757,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,309,000 after purchasing an additional 386,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,951,000 after purchasing an additional 519,399 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,529,000 after purchasing an additional 811,843 shares during the period. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.81. 14,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,818. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.48. The stock has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

