ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 900 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. 55I LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Stegner Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $997,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IWS traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,655. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.88. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $98.36 and a 52-week high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.