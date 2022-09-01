Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,553 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Essex LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 46,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 30.6% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

SBUX opened at $84.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average of $81.89. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76. The company has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

