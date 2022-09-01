Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Abbot Financial Management Inc.

Abbot Financial Management Inc. cut its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 52.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 153,913 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 15.8% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 62,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 38.6% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,124,832 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $193,296,000 after acquiring an additional 129,898 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.37. The company had a trading volume of 325,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,263,864. The firm has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $120.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.89.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

