Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Reduced by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,145 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 23,915 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,385,035,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after acquiring an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,189,240,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $83.34. 136,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,263,864. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $120.76. The company has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.89.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

