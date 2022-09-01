STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Price Reaches $0.0713

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $3,522.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STARSHIP coin can now be bought for about $0.0713 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 68.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.85 or 0.00738559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00838129 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00035451 BTC.

About STARSHIP

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

