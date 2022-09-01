Step Finance (STEP) Trading Down 0.8% This Week

Step Finance (STEP) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Step Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $150,833.42 and approximately $571,786.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Step Finance has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,535.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.07 or 0.07252884 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00824528 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015473 BTC.
Step Finance Coin Profile
Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.
Buying and Selling Step Finance
