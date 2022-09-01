Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.57

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.57 and last traded at $28.60, with a volume of 1904 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOO shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $532.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company's revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.33%.

In other news, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 2,222 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $86,569.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

