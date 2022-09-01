Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for September 1st (AXGN, BHB, BNFT, DSGX, ESLT, EXPR, FL, ISSC, JAZZ, LXU)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, September 1st:
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Express (NYSE:EXPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Realty Income (NYSE:O) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.