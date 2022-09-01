Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for September 1st (AXGN, BHB, BNFT, DSGX, ESLT, EXPR, FL, ISSC, JAZZ, LXU)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, September 1st:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

