StockNews.com Downgrades Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) to Hold

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BHB stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $27.66. 16,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,621. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.04. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $415.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.87.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

