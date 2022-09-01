Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 204,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,731,712 shares.The stock last traded at $6.09 and had previously closed at $6.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group ( NYSE:SMFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMFG. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

