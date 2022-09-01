Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.90

Shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 4667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on SGHC. Oppenheimer cut Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark cut Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Super Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.
Super Group Stock Down 5.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51.
Institutional Trading of Super Group
About Super Group
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
