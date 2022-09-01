Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.90

Shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 4667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGHC. Oppenheimer cut Super Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Super Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Benchmark cut Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Super Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGHC. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group in the first quarter valued at about $719,000. Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Super Group in the first quarter valued at about $753,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Group in the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. 2.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

