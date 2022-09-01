Supreme (LON:SUP) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Rating) fell 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 93.50 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.15). 45,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 335,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.18).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.05) target price on shares of Supreme in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 101.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 138.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £101.47 million and a P/E ratio of 950.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from Supreme’s previous dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Supreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

In other Supreme news, insider Paul Andrew McDonald purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £7,725 ($9,334.22). In other news, insider Sandeep Chadha bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £245,000 ($296,036.73). Also, insider Paul Andrew McDonald bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £7,725 ($9,334.22). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 757,500 shares of company stock worth $66,772,500.

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

