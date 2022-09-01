Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR – Get Rating) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 81.20 ($0.98). 289,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 269,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84 ($1.01).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get Sureserve Group alerts:

Sureserve Group Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £134.51 million and a PE ratio of 1,160.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 84.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 83.72.

About Sureserve Group

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sureserve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sureserve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.