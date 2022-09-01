Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Target Price to $56.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares to $56.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Semtech to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Semtech from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Semtech to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.40.
Semtech Price Performance
NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $46.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. Semtech has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.32.
Insider Activity at Semtech
In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 13.1% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 71.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 20.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
