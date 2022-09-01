Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Target Price to $56.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares to $56.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Semtech to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Semtech from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Semtech to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Semtech Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $46.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. Semtech has a one year low of $45.34 and a one year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.32.

Insider Activity at Semtech

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Semtech will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 13.1% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 71.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 20.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

