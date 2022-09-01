suterusu (SUTER) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.86 Million

suterusu (SUTER) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last week, suterusu has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $25,690.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About suterusu

SUTER is a coin. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling suterusu

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

