Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.92

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 611280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVNLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 104 to SEK 115 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to SEK 86 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.83.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVNLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

