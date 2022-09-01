Swarm Fund Reaches One Day Volume of $1,323.00 (SWM)

Swarm Fund (SWM) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. In the last seven days, Swarm Fund has traded 60% higher against the US dollar. Swarm Fund has a market cap of $612,806.41 and $1,323.00 worth of Swarm Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm Fund coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swarm Fund Profile

SWM is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Swarm Fund’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm Fund’s official website is www.swarm.fund. The Reddit community for Swarm Fund is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm Fund’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. Swarm Fund’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0.

Swarm Fund Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation.SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm Fund directly using U.S. dollars.

