Swarm Fund (SWM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,323.00

Swarm Fund (SWM) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. During the last seven days, Swarm Fund has traded 60% higher against the US dollar. One Swarm Fund coin can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Swarm Fund has a market capitalization of $612,806.41 and $1,323.00 worth of Swarm Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swarm Fund Coin Profile

Swarm Fund (SWM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Swarm Fund’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. Swarm Fund’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. Swarm Fund’s official website is www.swarm.fund. The Reddit community for Swarm Fund is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm Fund’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swarm Fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation.SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.”

